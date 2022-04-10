Local Poles near Belarus risk trouble for helping refugees

Poland's exclusion line along the Belarus border loosely extends into areas on the Polish side where people are presumably allowed to circulate freely.
But some locals are becoming increasingly exasperated from what they say is an aggressive police border force.
Among them are Zuzanna and Jakub who live several kilometres away from the so-called red line. They asked for their real names not to be used out of fear of repercussions.
Beyond the red line is a semi no-man's land...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.