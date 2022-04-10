Ad
euobserver
For Hanna, the idea that people are freezing or possibly dying in a forest near where she lives is inconceivable. "I cannot do nothing," she said. (Photo: EUobserver)

Local Poles near Belarus risk trouble for helping refugees

Migration
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Bialystok,

Poland's exclusion line along the Belarus border loosely extends into areas on the Polish side where people are presumably allowed to circulate freely.

But some locals are becoming increasingly exasperated from what they say is an aggressive police border force.

Among them are Zuzanna and Jakub who live several kilometres away from the so-called red line. They asked for their real names not to be used out of fear of repercussions.

Beyond the red line is a semi no-man's land...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Using migrants to do Greece's dirty work
In Belarus, the other victims of Putin's war
Austria contests French claim on migration accord
For Hanna, the idea that people are freezing or possibly dying in a forest near where she lives is inconceivable. "I cannot do nothing," she said. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

MigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections