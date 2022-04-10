Local Poles near Belarus risk trouble for helping refugees

Poland's exclusion line along the Belarus border loosely extends into areas on the Polish side where people are presumably allowed to circulate freely.

But some locals are becoming increasingly exasperated from what they say is an aggressive police border force.

Among them are Zuzanna and Jakub who live several kilometres away from the so-called red line. They asked for their real names not to be used out of fear of repercussions.

Beyond the red line is a semi no-man's land...