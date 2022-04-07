Ad
euobserver
Journalists in Irpin, near Kyiv, in late March (Photo: Serhii Myhalchuk)

Major tank and air battle looming in east Ukraine

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

There is a major new battle coming in east Ukraine and Russia's war could drag out for "years", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said, dampening optimism over Russia's recent pull-back from Kyiv.

Russian president Vladimir Putin could end the war overnight if he chose to, Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday (7 April) after speaking to allied foreign ministers in Brussels.

"But we need to be realistic and we have no indication [that] president Putin has changed his o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas
Getting personal: Putin's daughters on new EU blacklist
Ukraine will prevail, says defiant Kharkiv leader
Journalists in Irpin, near Kyiv, in late March (Photo: Serhii Myhalchuk)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections