Major tank and air battle looming in east Ukraine

There is a major new battle coming in east Ukraine and Russia's war could drag out for "years", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said, dampening optimism over Russia's recent pull-back from Kyiv.
Russian president Vladimir Putin could end the war overnight if he chose to, Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday (7 April) after speaking to allied foreign ministers in Brussels.
"But we need to be realistic and we have no indication [that] president Putin has changed his o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
