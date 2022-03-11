Ad
Eurpean Council president Charles Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Versailles on Friday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Concerns about Russia dominate EU AGENDA March 14-20

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Russia's war in Ukraine continues to be the focus, with EU leaders pushing to phase out Russian fossil fuels and governments scrambling to mitigate the economic fallout of the sanctions hitting Moscow.

On Tuesday (15 March) EU finance ministers are scheduled to gather in Brussels to discuss the economic and financial consequences of those sanctions and how governments can best shield their economies from the blowback.\n \nFinance ministers are also expected to debate the EU's proposed C...

