Foreign fighter diaries

Thomas lives in Brussels. But last week, seemingly out of the blue, he upped sticks and left.
He was already heading into Ukraine when he began sending his first dispatches — simple but captivating voicemails.
Thomas is now in the international brigades, which are comprised of foreign fighters from all over the world.
Like Thomas, many of the fighters were responding to Ukra...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.