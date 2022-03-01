EU arms shipments gather pace despite Russian threats

A European arms-to-Ukraine programme is continuing to gather momentum, despite Russian president Vladimir Putin's threats of a nuclear response against what he calls Western interference in the war.

The EU has set aside €450m to buy lethal weapons for Ukraine, and that comes on top of pledged shipments of fighter jets, anti-tank, and anti-aircraft weapons from a growing list of member states.

But the European push is prompting increasingly shrill condemnation from the Kremlin, e...