Europe appears to have decided to actually defend freedom and no longer tolerate Putin's oligarchs. - that leaves Britain and its capital city, now known as Londongrad, in a delicate position (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Vladimir Putin – the man who just united Europe

EU & the World
Opinion
by Denis MacShane, London,

War is famous throughout history as the midwife of revolution. But no-one could have imagined just a short week ago when Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of a European democracy, Ukraine, that in just a few days there would be a revolutionary change not seen in Europe, since — well — the days of the Bolshevik upheavals of 1917.

In short, Putin has united Europe as never before.

We are witnessing the emergence of the EU as a military power. We are seeing Finland and Sweden con...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Denis MacShane is a British former Minister of Europe who supported the Orange Revolution is 2004/5 and was in Odessa as an observer at the 2019 parliamentary election in Ukraine. He writes on European politics and policy.

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Denis MacShane is a British former Minister of Europe who supported the Orange Revolution is 2004/5 and was in Odessa as an observer at the 2019 parliamentary election in Ukraine. He writes on European politics and policy.

