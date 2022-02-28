Vladimir Putin – the man who just united Europe

War is famous throughout history as the midwife of revolution. But no-one could have imagined just a short week ago when Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of a European democracy, Ukraine, that in just a few days there would be a revolutionary change not seen in Europe, since — well — the days of the Bolshevik upheavals of 1917.

In short, Putin has united Europe as never before.

We are witnessing the emergence of the EU as a military power. We are seeing Finland and Sweden con...