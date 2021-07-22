Why aren't EU's CSDP missions working?

The Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) has become a flagship for EU external action, under which the Union today runs 17 missions in response to different crises around the world. The most ambitious of these CSDP missions involve strategic advisory, by which the EU seeks to promote domestic reform to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable states in its immediate and wider periphery.
The EU currently deploys such missions in Ukraine, Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Henrik Larsen is a senior researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. He served a political adviser with the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine from 2014 to 2017.
Dr Henrik Larsen is a senior researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. He served a political adviser with the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine from 2014 to 2017.