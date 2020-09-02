Ad
France deserves support, Jonathan Holslag writes. Terrorism in the Sahel is a threat to all of Europe

Column

In the Sahel, France deserves the support of Europe

by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

The coup in Mali, the second in eight years, again raises the question of where the region is headed and how European countries could contribute to stability in the region.

The disaster in the Sahel, the area south of the Sahara desert, is spreading further. Violence, poverty and drought have driven millions of people to flee. French attempts to cut off terrorist groups are not enough.

When Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was elected president of Mali in 2013, there was a moment of hope t...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

