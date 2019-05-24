Ad
Prime minister Guiseppe Conte: 'I am not at all convinced that this infrastructure project is what Italy needs' (Photo: Consilium)

Feature

Italy train row exposes competing views of EU

EU Political
by Mads Frese, Turin,
As Italians head towards voting booths for the European elections this weekend, a big infrastructure project funded by the EU has rekindled opposing views of Europe, as well the country's own development.

According to its promoters a new railway-tunnel for high-speed trains through the Alps between Turin and Lyon is paramount to both Italian and European progress.

Since a decision was taken in 1989 to carve out a tunnel to connect Italy with high-speed railways in Northern Europ...

Author Bio

Mads Frese is a Danish freelance journalist reporting from Italy.

