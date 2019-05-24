Dutch socialists on top in first EP election exit poll

Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans looks like the big winner in the first exit poll from the 2019 European Parliament (EP) election.

Timmermans' centre-left Labour will unexpectedly emerge as the largest party in the EP vote, according to Dutch pollster Ipsos, which claims a margin of error of one seat.

It will win five of the 26 Dutch seats in the EU parliament, the pollster said.

Timmermans is a European Commission deputy who wants to succeed his boss, Jean-Claude Juncker...