EU sanctions regime cannot be an 'EU Magnitsky Act'

Dutch MEPs have called on their government to make every effort to call the EU global human rights sanctions regime the 'EU Magnitsky Act', after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian activist, who exposed a tax fraud by corrupt officials, was incarcerated and died in prison in 2009.
The Dutch government should resist these calls and work towards the adoption of EU global human rights sanctions, whose name expresses the clear commitment to tack...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Christina Eckes is professor of European law at the Amsterdam Centre for European Law and Governance within the University of Amsterdam.
Christina Eckes is professor of European law at the Amsterdam Centre for European Law and Governance within the University of Amsterdam.