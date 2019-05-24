Ad
euobserver
The name 'Magnitsky Act' was originally used by the Obama administration in 2012 for a sanctions regime limited to human rights violations in Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU sanctions regime cannot be an 'EU Magnitsky Act'

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Christina Eckes, Amsterdam,

Dutch MEPs have called on their government to make every effort to call the EU global human rights sanctions regime the 'EU Magnitsky Act', after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian activist, who exposed a tax fraud by corrupt officials, was incarcerated and died in prison in 2009.

The Dutch government should resist these calls and work towards the adoption of EU global human rights sanctions, whose name expresses the clear commitment to tack...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Christina Eckes is professor of European law at the Amsterdam Centre for European Law and Governance within the University of Amsterdam.

Related articles

EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name
The Magnitsky Act - and its name
Dutch MPs: EU sanctions should bear Magnitsky name
Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
The name 'Magnitsky Act' was originally used by the Obama administration in 2012 for a sanctions regime limited to human rights violations in Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Christina Eckes is professor of European law at the Amsterdam Centre for European Law and Governance within the University of Amsterdam.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections