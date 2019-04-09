EU demands Brexit plan from May for delay

British prime minister Theresa May held talks in both Berlin with German chancellor Angela Merkel and in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (9 April) - a day before a crucial summit in Brussels where EU leaders will decide on any Brexit extension.

May has requested to delay the Brexit deadline until 30 June, beyond the existing Friday (12 April) - when the UK is set to leave the EU.

This came after a first, original, extension from 29 March.

May said in...