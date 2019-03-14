May calls for third vote on EU exit deal

British prime minister Theresa May has urged MPs to back her EU exit deal in a third vote or face a Brexit delay of up to two years.

But EU leaders might not agree to a delay, with EU institutions pushing them to take a hard line, and with a no-deal Brexit on 29 March still the default legal option for now.

"If the house finds a way in the coming days to support a deal, it would allow the government to seek a short limited technical extension to [Brexit] ... to pass the necessary...