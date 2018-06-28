The other EU summit: leaders agree on defence and trade

Disagreement on migration will dominate Thursday's (28 June) summit, but leaders do see eye-to-eye on other issues, ranging from defence to trade and single market reform.
The draft summit conclusions, seen by EUobserver, give full-throated support to defence integration in the face of ever-bolder Russian aggression in Europe and increasing doubts on US solidarity.
The list of defence initiatives to be approved include: creation of new joint military capabilities; a plan to imp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.