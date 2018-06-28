The other EU summit: leaders agree on defence and trade

Disagreement on migration will dominate Thursday's (28 June) summit, but leaders do see eye-to-eye on other issues, ranging from defence to trade and single market reform.

The draft summit conclusions, seen by EUobserver, give full-throated support to defence integration in the face of ever-bolder Russian aggression in Europe and increasing doubts on US solidarity.

The list of defence initiatives to be approved include: creation of new joint military capabilities; a plan to imp...