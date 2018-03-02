Trade war feared as EU to retaliate on US steel

US plans to impose steel and aluminium tariffs risk prompting a wider trade war after the EU, China, and others vowed to retaliate.

"We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk," European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday (1 March).

He said the EU would "react firmly" in "the next few days" with "countermeasures" that were compatible with World Trade Organisation rules.

He also indicated ...