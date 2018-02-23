Election fever picks up This WEEK

The European Parliament is in session ahead of an Italian general election amid broader discussions on the EU's long term budget after 2020.
The election fever has already gripped MEPs who are pushing forward the so-called Spitzenkandidaten (lead EU commission president candidate) process for the 2019 EU election despite wide resistance from member states.
Antonio Tajani, the European Parliament's president, told reporters in Brussels on Friday (23 February) that the Spitzenkandid...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
