Europe: Time for a reset

In recent years the European project of solidarity and progress has struggled to deliver for people as well.
The banks and the euro were saved, but rising unemployment and stagnating wages, have left too many behind.
Europeans saw their leaders quarrel over six packs, two packs, and fiscal compacts.
They watched them scuffle to solve the refugee crisis, all while the European project was severely damaged along the way.
The structural reforms of the economy were need...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here