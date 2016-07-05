Ad
euobserver
Moscovici: the commission will apply rules "in an intelligent way" (Photo: EU Council)

EU delays decision on Spain and Portugal debt

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (5 July) postponed its decision on whether to open procedures against Spain and Portugal for excessive deficit.

The college of commissioners had a "first discussion" and will "adopt the necessary decisions very soon," finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists after the college meeting.

He gave no hint on what decision would be taken, but he said that the commission would "act within the rules of the [stability] pact, which have to be...

