euobserver
David Cameron, Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau and Jean-Claude Juncker ((from left to right) shoveling soil at the foot of a small tree during a G7 summit. (Photo: Ken Shimizu / European Union)

EU wobbles on Canada free trade

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission could make a last-minute U-turn on plans to ratify a Canada free trade deal amid member states’ complaints.

The issue at stake is whether to ratify CETA, the EU-Canada trade pact, via the EU institutions simply, or to give national parliaments a say,

Several commissioners, including commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem, have in the past argued it was enough for the EU Council, represented by the 28 EU trade min...

euobserver

