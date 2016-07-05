EU wobbles on Canada free trade

The European Commission could make a last-minute U-turn on plans to ratify a Canada free trade deal amid member states’ complaints.

The issue at stake is whether to ratify CETA, the EU-Canada trade pact, via the EU institutions simply, or to give national parliaments a say,

Several commissioners, including commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem, have in the past argued it was enough for the EU Council, represented by the 28 EU trade min...