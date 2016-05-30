Ad
euobserver
New trouble ahead for Greece PM Tsipras, as his country might not be able to fulfill demands of its lenders (Photo: © European Union, 2015 / Photo: Znotins Ilmars)

Greece says it cannot fulfil demands for loans

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece has told its creditors it cannot implement some of the extra changes required in exchange for fresh bailout loans.

In a letter sent to the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week, finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said some of the additional demands could not be fulfilled.

The existence of the letter, first revealed by Greek media and Reuters, was confirmed to EUobserver.

It could further delay disburs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU and IMF agree debt relief for Greece
Greek debt deal doesn't solve the problem
New trouble ahead for Greece PM Tsipras, as his country might not be able to fulfill demands of its lenders (Photo: © European Union, 2015 / Photo: Znotins Ilmars)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections