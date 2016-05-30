Greece says it cannot fulfil demands for loans

Greece has told its creditors it cannot implement some of the extra changes required in exchange for fresh bailout loans.

In a letter sent to the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week, finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said some of the additional demands could not be fulfilled.

The existence of the letter, first revealed by Greek media and Reuters, was confirmed to EUobserver.

It could further delay disburs...