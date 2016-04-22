Turkey free speech row goes EU-wide

Turkey has said Dutch authorities should throw the book at a Dutch comedian the same way German authorities treated a German comic for insulting Turkey’s president.
The Turkish embassy to the EU told EUobserver on Friday (22 April) that Hans Teeuwen merits “legal … action” for making obscene jokes about Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dutch TV.
“Just like the derogatory poem recited by the German comedian Jan Boehmermann, Teeuwen’s remarks are nothing short of insulting, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
