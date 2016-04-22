Ad
Erdogan. “He’s not thinking strategically," Verhoeven said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Turkey free speech row goes EU-wide

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has said Dutch authorities should throw the book at a Dutch comedian the same way German authorities treated a German comic for insulting Turkey’s president.

The Turkish embassy to the EU told EUobserver on Friday (22 April) that Hans Teeuwen merits “legal … action” for making obscene jokes about Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dutch TV.

“Just like the derogatory poem recited by the German comedian Jan Boehmermann, Teeuwen’s remarks are nothing short of insulting, ...

