Is Paris the last chance to save humankind, like Hollande said?

French president Francois Hollande told the United Nations on Monday (28 September) that the climate summit which will begin two months from now, is humanity's last chance to avert the catastrophic effects of global warming.

The summit, which will be held in Paris, will show if “humankind [is] capable of deciding that we will preserve life on this planet”.

“Some will say to me that this is something that can be decided later at another conference. Well I assure you, and I'm saying...