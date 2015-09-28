MEPs keen to harmonise EU election rules

The European Parliament is pushing for minimum standards, including an electoral threshold of between 3 and 5 percent in member states, for the 2019 EU elections.

MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee on Monday (28 September) backed a report that would “strengthen the European dimension” of the 2019 vote if member states agree in the EU Council.

The report calls for thresholds - a minimum of 3 percent and a maximum of 5 percent - for parties in member states to post deputi...