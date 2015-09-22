Ad
euobserver
Ministers' talks could drag into EU migration summit Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU diplomats tweak text on migrant relocations

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary's unused refugee relief quota can go to other states, while relocation refuseniks won't pay fines, according to the latest EU compromise on the migrant crisis.

EU ambassadors agreed the new ideas on Monday (21 September), EU sources said.

But diplomats are meeting again on Tuesday morning to tweak the text of an EU Council decision on sharing refugees.

The talks come ahead of an EU interior ministers' meeting later in the day.

If ministers fail to overcome ob...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Anti-migrant quota EU states meet in Prague
Ministers' talks could drag into EU migration summit Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections