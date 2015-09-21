Ad
Many of our household products are not designed to make repair easy (Photo: Vilseskogen)

How the EU could give products a new lease of life

by Pascal Durand and Jo Leinen, Brussels,

One of your possessions, be it your mobile phone or your coffee machine, has just broken down. You probably curse, then check the warranty, or even try to have it repaired. But you recognise that it is often cheaper to buy new than to repair. Economic logic takes over. You discard.

This situation is far from unique. It is being replicated every day many thousands of times across Europe. We are making, using and throwing things away at ever faster rates.

Today, waste of electrical...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

