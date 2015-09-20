The irreversible downfall of Alexis Tsipras

Whatever the outcome of the upcoming election in Greece, there is already one big loser - Alexis Tsipras. Even if Tsipras does win, this will make his fall from grace even more spectacular and painful.

With the formerly firebrand leftist apparently relishing the support of Greece’s European partners and the markets, nothing seems able to stop the inevitable decline of the man whose meteoric rise only recently came to Europe's attention.

It is rather unusual to call a candidate’s ...