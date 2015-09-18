Migration summit, quotas This WEEK

EU leaders, at a snap summit next week, will hold a broad debate on how to handle the unfolding refugee crisis.
Their interior and justice ministers will, in Brussels on Tuesday (22 September), first try to agree on a European Commission proposal to relocate a further 120,000 people based on obligatory quotas.
The opponents, mainly from central and eastern Europe, could be outvoted by the big pro-quota bloc, which includes France and Germany.
The Commission could also wate...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.