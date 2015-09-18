Migration summit, quotas This WEEK

EU leaders, at a snap summit next week, will hold a broad debate on how to handle the unfolding refugee crisis.

Their interior and justice ministers will, in Brussels on Tuesday (22 September), first try to agree on a European Commission proposal to relocate a further 120,000 people based on obligatory quotas.

The opponents, mainly from central and eastern Europe, could be outvoted by the big pro-quota bloc, which includes France and Germany.

The Commission could also wate...