The 1pm train didn't come (Photo: Antony ***)

Tovarnik: A new hotspot in the EU migrant crisis

by Eszter Zalan, TOVARNIK, CROATIA,

Hussam Ehsan, a 28-year-old Syrian economist, lights another cigarette while waiting next to train tracks for a ride to western Europe.

He’s one of over 1,000 refugees stuck, on Thursday (17 September), at the tiny station in Tovarnik - a Croatian town over the border from Serbia, which has become the new hotspot in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since WWII.

They made their way overnight to Croatia from Serbia, after violent scenes on Wednesday at the Hungarian-Serbian border, wh...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

