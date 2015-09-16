Ad
HMS Richmond in the Persian Gulf (Photo: Daniel Barker)

UK sends warship to EU anti-smuggler operation

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is sending another warship to help the EU in its operations to stop human smuggling in the Mediterranean.

The HMS Richmond is to move from the Suez Canal area to near Libya for at least two months, joining the existing eight vessels in EUnavfor Med, an EU anti-smuggler operation.

The British immigration minister, James Brokenshire, told a House of Lords committee on Wednesday (16 September) that the warship will mainly be used for surveillance operations.

“It has a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

