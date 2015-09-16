UK sends warship to EU anti-smuggler operation

The UK is sending another warship to help the EU in its operations to stop human smuggling in the Mediterranean.

The HMS Richmond is to move from the Suez Canal area to near Libya for at least two months, joining the existing eight vessels in EUnavfor Med, an EU anti-smuggler operation.

The British immigration minister, James Brokenshire, told a House of Lords committee on Wednesday (16 September) that the warship will mainly be used for surveillance operations.

“It has a...