euobserver
Information stand about Paris climate summit in Bonn, site of preparatory negotiations (Photo: UNFCC)

EU to voice worry on speed of climate talks

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU environment ministers on Friday (18 September) are expected to express their concern over the speed of climate talks ahead of a crucial conference in Paris this year, but they are in disagreement over whether to say if Europe's level of green ambition may be raised.

The ministers will note “the considerable amount of work still ahead in order to reach the Paris outcome”, and express their concern “about the lack of substantial progress on the negotiating text up to now”, according to...

