EU to expand Mediterranean anti-smuggler force

EU countries will on Wednesday (16 September) pledge more naval assets for an operation to curb human smuggling in the Mediterranean Sea.

The "force generation conference", to take part in Brussels under the auspices of the EU external action service, comes after ministers, on Monday, gave the green light to "phase two" of "EUnavfor Med".

The operation currently has eight vessels, including two submarines, and several aircraft from 14 member states.

Phase one, in the EU's ...