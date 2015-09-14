Ad
The EU force has been conducting reconnaissance operations since June (Photo: Israel Defense Forces)

EU to expand Mediterranean anti-smuggler force

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries will on Wednesday (16 September) pledge more naval assets for an operation to curb human smuggling in the Mediterranean Sea.

The "force generation conference", to take part in Brussels under the auspices of the EU external action service, comes after ministers, on Monday, gave the green light to "phase two" of "EUnavfor Med".

The operation currently has eight vessels, including two submarines, and several aircraft from 14 member states.

Phase one, in the EU's ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

