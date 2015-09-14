Ad
Serbia mural: Dacic all but threatened the use of force to stop the Presevo project (Photo: Dmitry Kuzmin)

Albanians in Serbia call for more rights, cite EU model

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ethnic Albanian leaders in Serbia have declared a new structure on the model of an EU-brokered deal for Serbs in Kosovo.

They unveiled the Association of Albanian Municipalities (AAM) at a meeting in Presevo, a town in southern Serbia, on Saturday (12 September), Balkans news agency DTT-Net reports.

Riza Halimi, an Albanian MP in the Serb parliament, told press they want "the same rights as the Serbs in Kosovo" based "on the model … me...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

