Albanians in Serbia call for more rights, cite EU model

Ethnic Albanian leaders in Serbia have declared a new structure on the model of an EU-brokered deal for Serbs in Kosovo.

They unveiled the Association of Albanian Municipalities (AAM) at a meeting in Presevo, a town in southern Serbia, on Saturday (12 September), Balkans news agency DTT-Net reports.

Riza Halimi, an Albanian MP in the Serb parliament, told press they want "the same rights as the Serbs in Kosovo" based "on the model … me...