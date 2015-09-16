Fortress Europe reinforced in Hungary and Austria

Buses in Serbia are reportedly preparing to take refugees to the Croatian border after Hungary completely sealed its border on Tuesday (15 September) with a razor-wire fence.
Several buses were due to leave Presevo - in the far south of Serbia - heading for the border town of Sid, Serbian media reported on Wednesday (16 September).
Hungary created a bottleneck for hundreds of migrants stranded in no-man’s land along its border with Serbia, after blocking off its border completely,...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
