Hungary struggling to register all migrants

Chaotic scenes unfolded again in Hungary on Tuesday (8 September), as dozens of exasperated migrants broke through police lines close to the Serbian border.

Hundreds of migrants spent Monday night at a makeshift "collection point" near the Serbian border, close to the refugee center in Roszke, where police rounded up those who had just crossed into Hungary.

The migrants have to wait in an open field lacking facilities, and are then transported by bus to Roszke, where their process...