EU approves US takeover of French engineering giant

After a six-month competition probe, the European Commission approved Tuesday (8 September) the acquisition of France's Alstom by General Electric (GE) of the US.

The €12.5 billion deal "would not harm effective competition on EU markets" after GE agreed to sell off parts of Alstom's heavy duty gas turbines business to Italian company Ansaldo, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said at a press conference in Strasbourg.

GE will nevertheless have to get the commission's app...