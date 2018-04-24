Spain makes bid for EU naval HQ

The Spanish navy launched its assault on pirates who had seized a fishing boat called the Gavi.

A Spanish frigate and Spain's aircraft carrier, the Juan Carlos I, drew up alongside to halt their escape in an operation called Eunavfor Sarunia.

Two Spanish dinghies sped at the Gavi, one of them peppering its deck with machine gun fire, while the other one deployed a special forces team on board.

A helicopter air-dropped a second team on Gavi's deck, under cover of snipers fro...