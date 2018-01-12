Babis government will resign, predicts senior Czech MEP

A former ally to embattled Czech prime minister Andrej Babis says his minority government will probably have to resign over an ongoing fraud scandal attached to the PM, as the country goes to the polls Friday and Saturday (12 - 13 January) to elect a new president.
"Unless something changes by next week, which I doubt, this government will not get a confidence [vote] and will resign a few days later," said Pavel Telicka, a Czech liberal MEP and European parliament vice-president.
...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
