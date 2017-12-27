Romania's ruling party wants to soften corruption rules

MPs from Romania's ruling party have tabled changes to anti-corruption legislation, in a move than could deepen concerns over the rule of law in the country.

A group of deputies from the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) proposed, on Tuesday (26 December), to decriminalise cases of abuse of office when the damage was under €200,000, and to lower sentences, according to the Reuters press agency.

They also proposed to decriminalise influence peddling and abuse of power to obtain sexual ...