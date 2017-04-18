Ad
May: "Every vote for the Conservatives means we can stick to our plan for a stronger Britain and take the right long-term decisions for a more secure future." (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

May surprises EU with snap election

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

UK voters will elect a new House of Commons on 8 June after Theresa May announced a snap election on Tuesday (18 April), which she hopes will give her a pro-Brexit majority, in order to "remove the risk of uncertainty and instability" ahead of EU exit talks.

"We need a general election and we need one now," May said in a statement outside her Downing Street office. She said that there was "a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and be...

