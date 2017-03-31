Sex toys and smart robots: Who's liable?

A wave of shock went through the audience of one of the panels at the RightsCon event in Brussels on Thursday (30 March), as technology consultant Ken Munro demonstrated that the camera on an internet-connected vibrator can be hacked.

The images of the camera feed, shown on a screen, were remarkably sharp.

There were of course some questions about why a sex toy should have a camera, but that was not the point.

As we move toward a world with more and more devices connected to...