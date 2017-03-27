From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity

With the ceremonial signing of the Rome Declaration on Saturday (25 March), the so-called Bratislava process designed to rethink the EU after the shocking Brexit vote last year has come to an end.
The result is a fragile display of unity, with simmering tensions and deep divisions on policies among the member states.
Last September, the EU-27 held their first soul-searching meeting in Bratislava in an effort to reconnect ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.