May told MPs the terrorist tried to silence democracy (Photo: Prime minister's office)

May: London attacker was known to the police

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The London attacker was "British born" and is known to the UK police and intelligence services. He has been investigated before for extremism, but has not been focused on by investigators lately, said British PM Theresa May on Thursday (23 March).

"He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic – he was not part of the current intelligence picture," May told MPs in the House of Commons.

May described Wednesday's attack

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

