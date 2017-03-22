Apparent 'terrorist incident' closes UK parliament

The British parliament and Downing Street, where the prime minister's office is located, were put under lock-down on Wednesday afternoon (22 March), after a car and knife attack.

London police said it was treating the events taking place as a "terrorist incident".

The police said they were called "at approximately 14.40 hours [15.40 in Brussels] to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge".

According to media reports, a car ran over people on Westminster bridge, which leads to the Houses of Parliament. Witnesses said that around eight to ten people were lying on the ground. The car then crashed into a wall outside the parliament building.

St Thomas' hospital, where people were being treated, said that one woman was killed and several people had "catastrophic injuries".

A policeman was also stabbed outside the parliament and his apparent attacker was then shot by armed police. According to witnesses, a person was lying dead, who could possibly have been the police officer.

It was unclear, since the police operation was going on, as to whether the two incidents were committed by the same person or by different people.

The whole area around Westminster, including the government quarter, was closed as an anti-terror unit were in operation.

Prime minister Theresa May, who was inside the building with MPs to participate in prime minister's questions time in the House of Commons, was reported safe. Members of the House of Lords were also in the building.

The US president was briefed on the situation, the White House said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Twitter that Germany's "thoughts are with our British friends".

Frans Timmermans said at a European Parliament hearing that "the only response to the constant threat against our society, our way of life and values is our determination and that we keep defending our values that they hate so much".

The incident took place on the day Brussels commemorated the 22 March 2016 terrorist attacks.

If confirmed as a terrorist attack, the London incident would be reminiscent of the method used in Nice and Berlin, in July and December 2016, where vehicles ran into crowds of people.