EU anti-trust chief set for Google decision, LuxLeaks inquest

After 100 days in office, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager remains positive about her “amazingly good” job, which is among the most powerful in Brussels.

Anti-trust cases are a precise and technical area, but the Dane says she can also use the knowledge from her current dossier to help craft policies in areas like energy or taxation.

She sits on three "project teams" led by commission vice-presidents: energy union, digital single market, and capital markets union.