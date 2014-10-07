EU puts pressure on Serbia to stop South Stream gas pipeline

The European Commission is to tell Serbia its accession prospects will suffer if it builds South Stream, a Russian gas pipeline.
It says in its annual enlargement report, out on Wednesday (8 October), that “the intergovernmental agreement signed between Serbia and Russia to build the South Stream pipeline is not compatible with the acquis [EU laws]”.
“Serbia should not commence work on constructing South Stream until this agreement is aligned with the acquis”.
It makes the s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
