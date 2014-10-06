Bulgaria heading for more instability after snap elections

Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB party was the winner in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but fell short of gaining an absolute majority.

A total of eight parties are set to make it into parliament, paving the way for a shaky coalition after the second snap elections held in Bulgaria in the last 18 months.

With 97 percent of the votes counted by the Central Electoral Commission on Monday morning, GERB got around 33 percent of the votes (32.66%) or 85 to 90 seats in the 240-seat par...