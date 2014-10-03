Ad
MEPs still doubt Moscovici's commitment to the EU will trump his allegiance to France (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Moscovici to answer in writing on commitment to fiscal rules

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France's Pierre Moscovici is to answer in writing about how he will make sure countries, including his own, will implement the EU's deficit-and-debt rules.

MEPs in the economics committee were working on nine supplementary questions on Friday (3 October), after a stormy hearing with Moscovici the previous day.

The draft questions, seen by EUobserver, revolve around his commitment to the Stability and Growth Pact which sets a three-percent threshold for the public deficit and a 60 ...

Moscovici gets rough ride as commission hearings turn partisan
