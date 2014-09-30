Ad
More infrastructure is key to digital economy, says Oettinger (Photo: European Parliament)

Oettinger's digital plans focus on better infrastructure

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In his opening address to MEPs on Monday (29 September), the EU’s incoming digital commissioner Gunther Oettinger emphasised infrastructure as key to Europe’s so-called digital economy.

“It is above all a matter of infrastructure. We need to be sure that every citizen, every company, every hairdresser, every craftsman, can use the Internet, can use the digital channels, organise their work,” he said.

He described investments in ICT infrastructure as a “fundamental pre-requisite”...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

