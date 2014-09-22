ECB ready to use more 'unconventional tools' to spur economy

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has said he is prepared to use more unconventional measures to spur growth in the eurozone.

"We stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments within our mandate, and alter the size and/or the composition of our unconventional interventions should it become necessary to further address risks of a too-prolonged period of low inflation," he told MEPs on Monday (18 September).

He said loose monetary policy will only be stopped ...