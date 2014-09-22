Ad
euobserver
Draghi (r): The ECB's loose monetary policy will continue until it has 'complied' with its mandate (Photo: Council of European Union)

ECB ready to use more 'unconventional tools' to spur economy

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has said he is prepared to use more unconventional measures to spur growth in the eurozone.

"We stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments within our mandate, and alter the size and/or the composition of our unconventional interventions should it become necessary to further address risks of a too-prolonged period of low inflation," he told MEPs on Monday (18 September).

He said loose monetary policy will only be stopped ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Failure to launch: Is the ECB's tool-kit empty?
The ECB: An act of determination or desperation?
Draghi (r): The ECB's loose monetary policy will continue until it has 'complied' with its mandate (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections