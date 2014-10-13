Ad
euobserver
Roma accordionist in Glasgow (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Magazine

Glasgow: Ahead on Roma inclusion

EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Glasgow,

Compared to Edinburgh with its pretty castles and open golf courses, Glasgow is a whole different story. Spread out along the river Clyde, Scotland's second largest city has a distinctly working-class feel to it.

In the southern area of Govanhill, you can shop for fruit in Arab shops, listen to Roma accordions on the street and get your car washed in a Pakistani-run garage. Over 50 languages are spoken in the roughly 15,000 strong community. Some 3,500 of its residents are Roma, mostl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Anti-Roma prejudice rampant in state child protection services
Roma accordionist in Glasgow (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections